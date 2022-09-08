The Vermont Conference on Christianity and the Arts comes to Stowe’s Blessed Sacrament Church on Saturday, Sept. 17, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
The conference seeks to equip, encourage, support and care for artists of faith in and around Vermont, and to teach and challenge the church to understand and appreciate the value of art and of artists from a Biblical perspective.
The conference features keynote lectures on “The Spiritual Practice of Creativity” and “The Intersection of Faith and Art,” and a panel discussion on “Cultivating a Community of Arts in the Church.”
In addition, there are three 90-minute workshop sessions on a variety of topics where the practical and the spiritual intersect, including songwriting, poetry, fiction and non-fiction writing, photography, painting and more.
Cost is $80 ($50 for students) with lunch on Saturday, and a Friday, Sept. 16, pre-conference concert by seasoned singer-songwriter Pierce Pettis, 7 p.m. at 150 Cherry Street, downtown Burlington. The concert is also open to the public for a $10 suggested donation.
This ecumenical event will be held in the parish hall behind the church, 728 Mountain Road.
For more information or to register online, visit vermontchristianityarts.org.
Registration will also be available at the door. Full and partial scholarships are available.
