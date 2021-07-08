Stowe Free Library holds storytime on the lawn, Fridays at 10:30 a.m. through the month of July. No sign up required.
The summer reading challenge is “Tails and Tales,” and all materials are provided. Call or stop in to sign up. Prizes, too.
There is a Golden Dome summer book club for fourth graders that meets in the gazebo on the front lawn. Participants discuss winning Vermont book award titles.
The library also hosts a young adult book group once a month. It meets outside and there are still openings.
The library also arranges an onsite book discussion at Copley Woodlands. Call the library if you are a resident and are interested.
For more information, call 802-253-6145 or email circulation@stowelibrary.org with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.