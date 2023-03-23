Thea Alvin, a Morristown-based stone mason, will share her artistic talents to assemble large arches and sculptural elements on the landscape at the next Osher Lifelong Learning Institute lecture.
Alvin has been providing a feast to the eyes at residential gardens and garden centers, universities and galleries around the country and internationally. She apprenticed with masters over the years and spent two additional years in hammer work. She also traveled to Europe to work on farms and learned how masons practiced the trade in their countries.
She eventually transitioned into sculpture with stone masonry as her medium and is now considered one of the world’s foremost dry-stacking stonemasons.
Creativity and pushing artistic boundaries are common elements in all her projects.
Come and enjoy this fascinating rock sculptor, as she talks about and share slides of her work, Stowe Cinema 3Plex, 464 Mountain Road. Tickets must be purchased in advance for $8 each using a credit card at learn.uvm.edu/olli/lamoille or by phone at 802-656-5817.
