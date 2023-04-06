The solar system began as a huge cloud of gas and dust that, over billions of years, became the sun, planets, comets, asteroids and more. How did that happen? And what does the solar system look like today?
Humans have been sending space probes around the solar system for decades to try to answer these questions.
In “Introduction to the Solar System,” Neil Perlin of Lamoille County Star Gazers will look at some of the results at the Morrisville library on Tuesday, April 11, from 5:30-6:45 p.m.
How did the sun form? Why did the planets take their present form and in their present position — rocky planets like the Earth, gas giants like Jupiter and ice giants like Neptune? What’s beyond Neptune? Why is there an enormous reservoir of potential comets surrounding the solar system. And, of course, what happened to Pluto?
Perlin will also look at some of the weirder aspects of those planets as well: The largest volcano in the solar system on Mars; volcanoes that erupt ice on some of Jupiter’s moons; a storm on Saturn shaped like a hexagon; and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.