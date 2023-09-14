Educator and musician Lois Price will share examples of the beautiful music that emerged from some of the most horrendous conditions during the Nazi regime as part of the Lamoille Valley Osher Lifelong Learning presentation on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m. at Stowe Cinema.
When the Nazi regime labeled the music that it banned “forbidden music,” many people incarcerated in ghettos and concentration camps found music to be a solace and a means of expressing their despair, sorrow and fear, as well as their endurance, resistance and hope.
Membership in the Lamoille Valley Osher Lifelong Learning entitles members to attend all Osher events statewide. To register for single or all lectures, go to learn.uvm
.edu/olli/lamoille or call 802-656-5817.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.