On Monday, March 14, Green Mountain Adaptive Sports board member and Stowe instructor Tom Hall will attempt to ski 55,000 vertical feet at Stowe Mountain Resort.
The funds raised from skiing over 27 runs off the Four Runner quad at Stowe will be used to purchase much needed new adaptive ski equipment to be used by adults and youth with disabilities.
Learn more about the challenge at bit.ly/3I1dnK9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.