A free, yearlong Prevent T2 program begins online Wednesday, April 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The workshop, developed by the CDC and sponsored by Vermont’s Blueprint for Health, provides support and tools to create healthy habits, which can help prevent diabetes.
Classes meet weekly via Zoom for the first 16 weeks, then monthly for the remainder of the year. Those who have been previously diagnosed with diabetes are not eligible for this program.
Contact Rorie at roried@protonmail.com or visit myhealthyvt.org for more information.
