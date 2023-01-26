The Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs and Operation Game Thief, Morrisville Rotary Club, along with Lamoille Valley Fish and Game clubs have conservation camp sponsorships available for summer.
The scholarships are to attend the Green Mountain Conservation Camp located at Buck Lake in Woodbury or Lake Bomoseen in Castleton.
Vermont boys and girls who are 12 to 14 years old may apply at bit.ly/3krdrfi.
Any camp-specific questions can be directed to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department at 802-522-2925 or fwgmcc@vermont.gov.
Contact Roy and Marcia Marble for financial sponsorship applications by calling 802-888-3418 or email marblerealty@comcast.net.
