Join author Skyler Bailey and local historian Brian Lindner on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. for the as Bailey discusses his new book, “Heroes in Good Company: L Company, 86th Regiment, 10th Mountain Division 1943-1945” at the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum in Stowe as part of its virtual Writers on the Red Bench speaker series.
Bailey will share his process of writing the book and his personal ties to the stories and the human experience of World War II.
The 10th Mountain Division was conceived in Vermont and 260 Vermonters were part of the elite group of ski troopers. Sadly, six Vermonters were killed in action as members of the division. In 2003, these men were inducted into the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame. This discussion augments the museum’s permanent 10th Mountain Division exhibit.
Bailey is the publisher of the popular blog, “The Rucksack: 10th Mountain Division History.” His scholarly article, “Reconstructing the Battle of Torbole: A Neglected Episode in the History of the 10th Mountain Division in World War II” was published in the 2014 University of Vermont History Review.
Lindner, a native Vermonter and military historian will facilitate the discussion. Signed copies of “Heroes in Good Company” are available online.
Discussion begins at 7 p.m. with an encouraged $10 donation per guest. RSVP at bit.ly/3OqReZJ for a link to the Zoom discussion.
