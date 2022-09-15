Community conversations at Jenna’s House are back.
Gerald Malloy, the GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate, will be on hand at Jenna’s House on Monday, Sept. 19, 5:30 p.m., 117 St. Johns Road, Johnson.
Then, on Thursday, Sept. 22, David Zuckerman, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, will be hand, also at 5:30 p.m.
The events are free and offer an opportunity to talk about issues affecting rural Vermont as well as the recovery community.
Gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel and U.S. House candidate Becca Balint, both Democrats, will also be coming in September, and other candidates are being asked to participate.
