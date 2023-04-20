Are you a student in grades three to five with an interest in exploring how things work?
If so, “Science Fun Day: Out of this World” may be just the event for you. It takes place at the Barre Civic Center in Barre on Sunday, May 21, from 2-4 p.m, and there’s only space for 25 participants.
The afternoon session will focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities. Learn what it takes to fly a helicopter on Mars, investigate alien genetics and build an egg-drop lander to protect the “eggstronaut” you create.
The event is free, but registration is required. Registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until Monday, May 15 or when the event fills up. To register go to uvm.edu/extension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.