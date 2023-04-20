Rusty DeWees will share how with Osher lecture audiences how he built a sustainable career in the arts at the Stowe Cinema 3 Plex, 464 Mountain Road, on Wednesday, April 26, at 1 p.m.
DeWees grew up in Stowe and learned the trade in New York City working at Doyle New York for 11 years. For the last 30 years, Rusty has worked in film, television and on the stage. During the past 27 years he has written and produced his own show, “The Logger,” which he has performed throughout New England.
Tickets available at learn.uvm.edu/olli/lamoille or by calling 802-656-5817.
