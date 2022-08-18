A falls prevention tai chi class sponsored by Central Vermont Council on Aging and Tai Chi Vermont will return to River Arts in Morrisville starting Aug. 18. The class meets on Thursdays at 1 p.m.
This program is not just for folks with balance challenges. It can help improve flexibility and strength. The simplified movements of this short form are easy and satisfying to learn, adaptable for all ages and abilities, and are an excellent introduction to basic tai chi principles.
No previous experience is necessary. Parking is on Pleasant Street and in adjacent lot.
