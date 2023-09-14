In a celebration to honor Recovery Month in September, the North Central Vermont Recovery Center, 275 Brooklyn St., in Morrisville, is hosting an open house on Monday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The center will unveil its expanded office space, and all are welcome to stop by for a free lunch, lawn games, tours and community connection.
More information at ncvrc.com.
