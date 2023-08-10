Jenna’s Promise will hold a community gathering and open house event on Saturday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Jenna’s House, at 117 St. John’s St. in Johnson.
The event will welcome community members from across the region, and feature food, entertainment and remarks from state and local leaders.
The theme of this year’s event is “Recover, Rebuild and Rise,” intended to celebrate the state and community’s solidarity and collective response to the recent floods, while also honoring those who went above and beyond in supporting the community and others impacted by extreme weather events which caused significant damage in town and throughout the region.
Remarks will begin at 11:15 a.m. and end at noon.
