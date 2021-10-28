A Vermont podcast gives listeners an insight into the many connections that Vermonters have with forests, their management and the forest economy.
“Heartwood: Stories from the Vermont Woods” is hosted by Vermont Coverts, University of Vermont (UVM) Extension and the UVM Center for Research on Vermont.
Five episodes, featuring stories from woodland owners, forestry professionals, wood product producers and others, currently are available, and include:
• Woods connection: Landowners, resource professionals, wood product producers and members of the podcasting team talk about their connections to Vermont’s woods.
• Landowner journey: Four woodland owners describe their stewardship of their woods and explain how their interests have manifested into actions.
• Conversations with professionals: Forest landowners are introduced to arborists, forestry consultants and other technical service providers who will walk their land to answer questions and offer advice.
• Relationship with wood: The roles of forestry professionals and other practitioners who harvest, process and market wood products.
• Our identity, our forests: Vermonters’ connections to the woods and the state’s forests, the ecosystem services they provide and products created from forests.
To listen, go to ourvermontwoods.org/heartwood.
