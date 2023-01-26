Stowe High School’s hockey teams are holding their annual Pink the Rink fundraiser for the Lamoille Area Cancer Network.
Pink the Rink is on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Stowe Arena.
There will be a raffle for donated items from local businesses as well as chuck-a-puck.
The girls’ team plays at 5 p.m. and the boys’ team plays at 7:30 p.m.
