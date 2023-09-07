Join Suzy Blais of Green Mountain Conscious Parenting for a free two-session parent and caregiver workshop series to explore challenging behaviors in young children.
Learn about top-down versus bottom-up behaviors, what to do with big emotions in kids, self-regulation and co-regulation, brain and body connections, child development and more. This parent education series will be offered on Tuesdays, Sept. 19 and 26, 6-7:30 p.m., at the Lamoille Family Center, 480 Cadys Falls Road, Morristown.
Register at lamoillefamilycenter.org. Sign up for child care at 802-888-5229.
