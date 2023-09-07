The East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church will host an expert panel on accessory dwelling units with a particular focus on rural areas.
Homeowners considering adding a rental space for income or to provide housing are invited to come learn more and about the grants available to build one.
The panel will be held Monday, Sept. 11, from 6:30-8 p.m. (Postponed from July due to flooding.)
Patrick Shattuck of Rural Edge will talk about grants opportunities for homeowners and the challenges of building accessory dwelling units to address housing needs in local communities.
Patrick Larsen will discuss permitting and wastewater rules. Jean Lowell has constructed an accessory dwelling units and will speak about her experience.
Everyone is welcome and refreshments will be served. The church is located at 1097 Ketchum Hill Road in Craftsbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.