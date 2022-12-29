The League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library, presents “The Impact of Climate Change on Vermont” on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m.
The panel discussion, moderated by Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, will focus on the social justice aspects of climate change with panelists Kashka Orlow, advocate and private consultant, and Judy Dow, the executive director of Gedakina, a multigenerational organization that supports Indigenous youth, women and families across New England.
The program will be hosted on Zoom and is open to the public. Attendance is free, but all guests must register at kellogghubbard.org/adult-programs.
