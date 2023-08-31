The Lamoille Valley Osher Lifelong Learning Fall Series announces its second lecture meeting at the Stowe Cinema Triplex, 454 Mountain Road on Sept. 13 from 1-2 p.m. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
The title of the second lecture is “Mental Health, Substance Use, and Why You Need to Know About It” with Lila Bennett, executive director of the Journey to Recovery Community Center and author of two self-help books.
She will focus on addiction and how it often starts, what it looks like in daily life for the person, for family members, and for the community. Addiction is not only drugs or alcohol but also food, relationships, or gambling.
All of these may impact mental health or mental illness. The program will end with a conversation about why mental health, both as a concept and in practice, is important to every single one of us, and why mental and emotional awareness of trauma is not a sign of weakness.
Membership in the Lamoille Valley Osher Lifelong Learning entitles members to attend all Osher events statewide. To register for single or all lectures, go to learn.uvm.edu/olli/lamoille or call 802-656-8517.
