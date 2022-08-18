The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute of the University of Vermont will restart its lecture series after a pandemic pause.
Lectures cover diverse topics, including Vermont history, science and nature, arts and literature, current events, music and more. They are presented almost every week on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. at the Stowe Cinema 3Plex.
The first lecture will be held on Sept. 7 and is titled, “The Outer Limits: Exploring the Extremes of the Universe.”
Speakers will be announced the week before in the Stowe Reporter.
Preregistration can be done at learn.uvm.edu/olli/lamoille.
For questions, call 802-656-5817.
