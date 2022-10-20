Climate change and wars are increasing the number of refugees and immigrants. Many are moving to America, and many are coming to New England. How do our communities adjust to helping these vulnerable peoples?
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Stowe Cinema 3Plex theater, professor Pablo Bose will talk about efforts to revitalize the U.S. refugee resettlement program after years of cuts. The focus will be on newer destinations in Vermont like Brattleboro, Montpelier and Bennington.
He will speak about partnerships between federal agencies, local communities and private philanthropic organizations to spearhead a community sponsorship model, focusing on how to evaluate expectations and outcomes for refugees, resettlement agencies and local volunteers. Bose will concentrate on both existing refugee populations and the newest arrivals, including Afghans.
Bose is a migration and urban studies scholar in the Department of Geography and Geosciences at the University of Vermont, where he is also director of global and regional studies. His research focuses on four main areas — refugee resettlement in North America and Europe, environmental and forced displacement across the world, cities of the global south and food security and sovereignty in diverse communities.
Tickets are $8 at bit.ly/3ThRnjC.
