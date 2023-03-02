Dean B. Pineles

Stowe resident Judge Dean Pineles will present his story of being a Vermont trial judge and international judicial adviser who became a legal advisor in Russia, Kazakhstan and Georgia. He also served as an international judge in Kosovo before returning to Vermont. The Osher lecture will be held at Stowe Cinema 3Plex, 464 Mountain Road, on Wednesday, March 8, 1-2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at learn.uvm.edu/olli/lamoille or on the phone at 802-656-5817 during regular working hours. Tickets are $8 each or $45 for the full Osher series.

