Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, sponsored by University of Vermont, is a community of adult learners who enjoy year-round courses and events that are diverse and interesting.
In past years, presenters have included former Gov. Jim Douglas, a barbershop quartet, Eye in the Sky forecaster Mark Breen, Paul Baumrind’s FBI investigation of pharmaceutical fraud and the popular Mt. Mansfield Waterbury-Stowe electric railroad presentation by Skip Flanders.
This year’s lectures will again be held at the Stowe Cinema 3-Plex, 464 Mountain Road, Stowe.
The upcoming 2023 March and April series of eight presentations welcomes Tom Evslin exploring farm to forest conversion; Dean Pineles discussing his experiences as a Vermont trial judge and international criminal judge in Kosovo; entertainer and Stowe resident Rusty DeWees; Heidi Webb, who will tell the story of Shelburne Farms; Thea Alvin, local stonemason and sculptor; Mark Breen sharing information on the nature of weather patterns and where they get their energy; Dr. Katharine MacLean discussing the psilocybin experience on living and dying that can influence one’s sense of purpose and connection to loved ones; and Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont commissioner of health, speaking about public health in strategic decision making.
Preregister at learn.uvm.edu/olli/lamoille or call 802-656-5817 during regular business hours. Payments will no longer be accepted at the door.
The Osher committee needs volunteers to help continue to organize the fall series and continue to feature more speakers in the future. If you are interested, email stoweoma@gmail.com.
The fee for all eight programs is $45 or $8 for each individual program. Five presentations are scheduled in March and three are scheduled in April.
Check-in begins at 12:30 p.m. and lectures begin at 1 p.m. sharp.
