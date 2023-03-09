On Wednesday, March 15, at 5:30 p.m., at the Morristown Centennial Library come and see Peoples Academy science teacher Rita Ciambra and junior Max Kuhnle talk about their NASA astronomy research experience.
Ciambra and Kuhnle participated in a year-long project at CalTech to search for “young stellar objects,” stars in the process of forming.
The culmination of this project was the presentation of their research poster in Seattle at the 241st American Astronomical Society Conference.
Their presentation at the library will discuss their research experience and results, as well as their experience at the conference.
Ciambra was accepted to participate in the year-long NASA/IPAC Teacher Archive Research Program and was the first participant from Vermont.
Questions? Contact lcvtsg@gmail.com.
