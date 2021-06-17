Come see the moon through telescopes at the Grout Observatory at People’s Academy in Morrisville. See craters, mountain ranges and oceans of billion-year-old frozen lava, Thursday, June 17, 8:30 p.m., with Lamoille County Star Gazers.
You won’t see where the Apollo flights landed but you will see the general areas.
The observatory is on the small rise on the right on Copley Avenue and into the circle in front of the school. Park in the student parking area by the bandshell and walk to the opposite side of the circle. Dress warmly and carry a flashlight to use when coming up the path to the observatory.
In case of bad weather, we’ll send out a cancellation via email, if we have your email address. Email lcvtsg@gmail.com.
