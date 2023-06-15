The Morristown Historical Society will be hosting an exhibit for the public in early motor vehicle racing in Morristown and across Vermont, on June 23 at 6 p.m. at the Noyes House Museum, 122 Lower Main Street.
In attendance will be Mekaylah Bowen and Marcel Gravel, two racers at Thunder Road, along with their race cars.
A short history of the race track in Morrisville written by the late Mickey Smith will be available at no charge. A highlight of the story was the huge riot that broke out at one Morristown race, which was quelled only after the National Guard was called out.
Come view the exhibit, speak with the modern racers and see their cars.
