Common Good Vermont is hosting a virtual legislative warm-up Wednesday, Dec. 15, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for the state’s nonprofit community.
This event is billed as an opportunity for nonprofit leaders to connect with colleagues about the upcoming legislative session, hear from policymakers and learn about key nonprofit policy issues at the state and national level.
Common Good Vermont and United Way of Northwest Vermont will offer opening remarks, highlighting their policy priorities for 2022, including unemployment insurance and pandemic relief, and be joined by representatives from the National Council of Nonprofits who will present on the state of the sector and national policy updates.
There will also be two advocacy trainings led by Amy Shollenberger, one on advocacy in a hybrid world and a second on the budget process, which will include an overview of the one-time federal funds that have flowed into the state and tips on making a funding request.
More at commongoodvt.com.
