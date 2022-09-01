Healthy Lamoille Valley is now accepting nominations for its 2022 prevention honors.
Community members are encouraged to nominate individuals and organizations who work to help kids from using substances, help them to make substance-free choices and reduce risk factors in the community.
To nominate someone, go to surveymonkey.com/r/2022preventionawards.
Past honorees include River Arts, Peoples Academy Middle Level Health and Counseling Team, Green Mountain Public Access TV, Riverbend Market, North Central Vermont Recovery Center, among others.
