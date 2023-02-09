Did you get a telescope for Christmas, or inherit one, but you’re having trouble setting it up, using it or even figuring out what to look at?
Lamoille County Star Gazers have helped new telescope owners set up their equipment, shown them how to use it and suggested things to look at besides obvious ones like the moon. We can help you too. Email lcvtsg@gmail.com if you’d like more information.
