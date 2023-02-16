The Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum is seeking nominations for induction into the Vermont Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Nominees will be considered based on:
• An athlete must be retired from a national or Olympic team for five or more years and must have been recognized as representing Vermont at the time of their athletic accomplishment.
• Pioneers are defined as someone initiating and supporting a new concept. The follow-through of the idea must have directly led to the development and promotion of skiing or snowboarding in Vermont.
• Special contributors are defined as someone improving or rethinking an existing idea. The results of their innovation must have led to further recognition of Vermont as a skiing and snowboarding state.
The museum is also seeking nominations for the Paul Robbins Award for excellence in skiing and snowboarding journalism.
Last, the museum is seeking nominations for the First Tracks Award, which is given in memory of Ian Graddock to a Vermonter, 35 years old or younger, who is contributing to and enriching skiing or snowboarding in Vermont or beyond.
To submit a nomination for the hall of fame or Paul Robbins Award send information on the nominee’s category, a detailed description of meeting the category’s criteria, a career overview and at least one photo if possible.
Nominations must be submitted by Friday, Feb. 17, to collections@vtssm.org or by mail to Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum, Attn: Hall of Fame, PO Box 1511, Stowe VT 05672.
