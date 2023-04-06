Onion River Outdoors hosts one of Vermont’s earliest gravel rides of the season on Saturday, April 22. The event started in 2013 with 35 registered bikers and just one relatively short loop. Over the years, with a two-year pause during the pandemic, the Muddy Onion has grown to a projected 700 riders in 2023 with three loops to choose from: the 20-mile Hibernator loop for those who are just getting their spring bike legs, the 40-mile Classic long loop and an even longer 55-mile Sap Sucker option for those who didn’t get enough gravelly goodness last year.
The rides’ four aid stations will be fully stocked with nutritious sustenance. To cap off the ride, a post-ride party will ensue on Langdon Street in Montpelier.
In addition to dishes from local restaurants, the after-party features local adult beverages, as well as nonalcoholic options.
Information: onionriver.com.
