The Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center will hold its annual Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance Sunday, Jan. 16, 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of the St. Joseph’s Cathedral Church, 20 Allen Street, Burlington.
The program will feature a civil rights panel of speakers and quotes from the speeches of King read by Leander Buckley and Jaden Gomez.
The Montpelier Community Community Gospel Choir, under the direction of John Harrison, will perform at the event.
Keynote speaker for the event will be the nationally known Tim Wise, who is among the most prominent anti-racist writers and educators in the United States. He has spent the past 25 years speaking to audiences in all 50 states, on over 1,500 college and high school campuses, at hundreds of professional and academic conferences and to community groups across the country.
Wise has also trained corporate, government, entertainment, media, law enforcement, military and medical industry professionals on methods for dismantling racial inequity in their institutions and has provided anti-racism training to educators and administrators nationwide and internationally, in Canada and Bermuda.
Wise is the author of nine books, including his latest, “Dispatches from the Race War.”
The free event will be in-person and livestreamed. For remote access, go to bit.ly/33nIdgo.
