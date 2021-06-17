Stowe Land Trust hosts Seed Bombs: A DIY Pollinator Garden, Saturday, June 26, noon-2 p.m. at its Mill Trail property, Notchbrook Road, Stowe.
Learn about the history of the Mill Trail and participate in fun outdoor activities, make do-it-yourself seed bombs to beautify your landscapes and improve pollinator habitats. These seed bombs are best planted outdoors in the spring but can be planted indoors as well.
More at stowelandtrust.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.