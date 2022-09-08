We see the moon almost every night but how much do we really know about it?
Those dark areas once thought to be oceans really are oceans but made of frozen lava that’s billions of years old. The lighter areas are usually craters, some big enough to swallow Lamoille County.
The moon is also part of cultures around the world. It was once thought that the moon influenced people’s behavior, which is where the term lunatic came from and why we say “it must be a full moon” when people behave oddly.
Moon cakes are a type of Chinese pastry.
And there are plans in the works to return to the moon after a 50-year gap, starting with the launch of Artemis 1 planned for early September. Why? Some of the answers will be familiar; others may surprise you.
A presentation by Neil Perlin of the Lamoille County Star Gazers will answer these questions and more at Morristown Centennial Library Wednesday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m.
As a bonus, you’ll learn about the woman in the moon and the rabbit in the moon too.
