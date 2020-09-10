The Lamoille County Republican Party will hold a Zoom meeting on Saturday, Sept. 12, 9-11 a.m. to showcase local legislative candidates.
Republicans will hear candidates’ opinions on the difficult issues Vermont faces heading into the 2020 election. There will be a question and answer period.
The GOP will share highlights from a donor presentation, including an analysis of each legislative race, a review of campaign tactics and a summary of progress.
Invitations required, so RSVP to stowerepublicans@gmail.com.
