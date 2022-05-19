Pull out your dancing shoes, dust off that box of magic tricks, and practice that standup routine because it’s time North Country Animal League’s second annual virtual talent show, Raise the Woof!
Registration is now open for all kinds of talent acts — musical performances, standup comedy, dancing, sports, variety acts, and more. All ages are encouraged to participate, from children to seniors and everyone in between.
Talent acts will debut during the livestreamed event on Friday, June 3, at 7 p.m. A panel of judges, along with the audience, will select three grand prize winners at the conclusion of the showcase. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top acts with first place starting at $1,000, second place at $500, and third place at $250. Contestants will need to fundraise a $250 entrance fee per individual to participate in the contest; the team fundraising minimum is $1,000.
This family friendly program is the league’s largest benefit event of the year. Over the pandemic, Raise the Woof replaced the annual gala as a critical source of funding. This year’s goal is to raise $40,000 to support the animal welfare organization’s operations including medical care, shelter services, spay and neuter programs, adoptions, humane education programs and community outreach services.
General admission to the online event is free. Guests are encouraged to register in advance. VIP tickets are available for $150, which include delivery of your choice of North Country Charcuterie Kit or Vegancuts Snack Favorites Box. All proceeds go toward NCAL’s medical fund, which provides veterinary care and lifesaving emergency services for vulnerable pets.
For more information, visit ncal.com/raisethewoof2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.