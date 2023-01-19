The next legislative breakfast will be held in Stowe on Monday, Feb. 6, 8-9:30 a.m., at the Akeley Memorial Building.
The Stowe breakfast is the second of four events offering an opportunity to hear from Lamoille County representatives and learn what they are working on in Montpelier.
Each event begins with a light breakfast and coffee from local restaurants, followed by a short briefing by legislators and an audience Q&A.
Additional breakfasts will be held March 13 in Johnson and April 3 in Jeffersonville.
Register at lamoilleeconomy.org/breakfast.
The events are sponsored by the Lamoille Economic Development Corporation and Lamoille Chamber of Commerce.
