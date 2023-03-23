The Lamoille Family Center is sponsoring a free, two-session, parenting class based on the book “How to Be the Parent You Always Wanted to Be” by Adele Faber and Elaine Mazlish.
The authors have also written “How to Talk So Kids Will Listen and Listen So Kids Will Talk” and “Siblings Without Rivalry.”
Topics covered in these classes include dealing with your children’s emotions, setting firm limits while maintaining goodwill, expressing anger without being hurtful, engaging your children’s cooperation and resolving family conflicts peacefully. Participants will each receive a copy of the book along with an accompanying CD.
The classes will be held on two consecutive Tuesdays, April 4 and 11, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lamoille Family Center, 480 Cadys Falls Road, Morristown. Free child care is available by calling 802-888-5229.
Register at lamoillefamilycenter.org.
