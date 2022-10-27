Join parent, educator and advocate Matt Wolf and learn about this transformational stage of human development, which can be challenging for adolescents and parents alike.
Learn about ways to support the youth in your care and keep love and joy at the center of those relationships. Explore positive youth development and empowerment and talk about relationships with children, which includes expectations, boundaries, healthy connection, communication and more!
Workshops will be held via Zoom, 6-7:30 p.m., on two consecutive Wednesdays, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.
Register: lamoillefamilycenter.org.
