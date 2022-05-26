Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County hosts a creative aging celebration on Wednesday, June 8, 11 a.m., which includes a special meal, an art show and creative aging activities.
To make a reservation, contact Nicole at 802-888-5011.
A few showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: May 27, 2022 @ 8:07 am
Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County hosts a creative aging celebration on Wednesday, June 8, 11 a.m., which includes a special meal, an art show and creative aging activities.
To make a reservation, contact Nicole at 802-888-5011.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.