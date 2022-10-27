An informal network of interested Lamoille County residents is hosting a talk about state and local climate action efforts and the opportunity to advance cost-saving and pollution-cutting solutions.
Join friends and neighbors for coffee and conversation at Woodland Baking, 394 Mountain Road in Stowe at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
Hear from Vermont Climate Council member Johanna Miller about the state’s nascent effort to craft and implement a climate action plan, as now required by law, and some of the significant policies and programs identified. Learn about some of the work underway in communities across the state as well as the potential money-saving opportunities via unprecedented federal funding — including the new Inflation Reduction Act.
Get questions answered, offer ideas, outline concerns and participate in a community conversation about how strategic climate solutions can cut energy costs, grow jobs, improve public health outcomes, enhance equity and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.