Per capita, Vermont sent far more sharpshooters to the Union Army than any other state. By the hundreds, Vermont marksmen passed the rigorous marksmanship test to join one of three Vermont companies.
Sharpshooters from the state played a little-known but major role at Gettysburg, the great victory that changed the course of the Civil War.
On Tuesday April 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at Morristown Centennial Library, historian Howard Coffin will discuss his recent research into this little recognized group and consider the reasons why Vermont may have been so well-represented in this elite group of marksmen.
The Vermont Humanities Council is event cosponsor.
