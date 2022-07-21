Are you a first-time renter? Are you renting now and having trouble maintaining long term housing? Do you know your rights as a renter?
Consider attending the “Know Your Rights: Fair Housing 101” educational workshop, a housing summit put on by the Lamoille Housing Partnership on Wednesday Aug. 3, 5-6:30 p.m. at Morristown Centennial Library.
The free educational workshop provides vital information and resources for future and current renters to attain lifelong housing success.
Presented by the Fair Housing Project of the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, the program covers the history of the Fair Housing Act and the resulting protections under federal and state law, what to do if you experience discrimination, and access requirements for people with disabilities, including reasonable accommodations and reasonable modifications. The interactive session includes a discussion of Vermont’s housing landscape and plenty of time for questions.
For more information, visit cvoeo.org.
