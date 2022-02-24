If Vermont Rep. Hal Colston had his way, there would be no Black History Month in America, and the Black lawmaker will argue his beliefs in a debate against the Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28.
The online debate will take place on Zoom and pays homage to the famous 1965 debate between James Baldwin and William Buckley in Cambridge, England.
“I don’t think there should be Black History Month. Why? Because it tokenizes Black history,” Colston, D-Winooski, said during a House devotional in February 2021.
One year later, on the last night of Black History Month 2022, the Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network (vsarn.org) wants Colston to defend his statement in a forum geared to spur discussion on race in America.
Colston is one of just two Black lawmakers in the Vermont House. He delivered a speech on Feb. 4 before the 150-member body passed Prop 2, which changes language in the Vermont constitution to eradicate all forms of slavery and indentured servitude.
Mia Schultz, president of the Rutland chapter of the NAACP and the first Black woman to serve as chair of the Bennington Town Democrats and Maroni Minter of the Vermont ACLU will offer opening remarks in the debate.
For more information contact Addie Lentzner at amlentzner@gmail.com.
Register at bit.ly/bhmdebate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.