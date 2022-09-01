The 2022 fall Osher Lifelong Learning Lecture series returns Wednesday, Sept. 7, with one its most popular presenters, science educator Bobby Farlice-Rubio in a program entitled “Exploring the Outer Limits of the Universe.”
NASA recently launched the most powerful telescope ever put in space, which is making new discoveries and providing new understanding of the universe. Learn all about it with Farlice-Rubio, who will show images from the telescope.
There is a new registration process. If using a credit card, preregister at learn.uvm.edu/olli/lamoille or call 802-656-5817 during regular business hours, or complete the registration form found in the brochure and send it to the University of Vermont with a check.
Payments will no longer be accepted at the door.
Local libraries and post offices have brochures and they will also be mailed to previous Lamoille Valley Osher members.
The fee for all nine programs is $45 or $8 each for each individual program.
The weekly talks will be held at Stowe Cinema 3-Plex, 464 Mountain Road, Stowe. Check-in begins at 12:30 p.m. and lectures begin at 1 p.m. sharp.
Questions? Call Ann Spearing at 802-888-7466.
