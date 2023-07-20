Lamoille North Supervisory Union hosts its second regional job fair Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., in the Community Education Center at Green Mountain Tech in Hyde Park.
The job fair will feature Lamoille North Supervisory Union as well as other businesses and organizations from across Lamoille County and offer opportunities to connect and network with companies looking for skilled and diverse employees.
More at bit.ly/3rmP3PkWHERE or contact Rene Thibault at 802-851-1588 or rthibault@lnsd.org.
A second job fair opportunity will be held Thursday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the same location.
