Lamoille Housing Partnership’s holds its 32nd annual meeting Monday, Sept. 18, 4:30-6:30 p.m., at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., in Morrisville.
Meet the partnership’s new executive director, Monique Martin, learn about its work and current strategic plan, discover ways that individuals and businesses can be part of group’s work in the community.
The meeting includes hors d’oeuvres, cash bar and live music.
Members of the public, municipalities, selectboards, human service organizations, nonprofit and for-profit sectors, housing developers and landlords, and people concerned about local housing affordability are welcome to attend.
For information, Kerrie Lohr at kerrie@lamoillehousing.org.
