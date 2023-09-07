Meet new executive director Monique Martin and learn about Lamoille Housing Partnership’s mission-driven work and impact, current strategic plan, plans for the future, and ways that individuals and businesses can support ongoing work to preserve community affordability on Monday, Sept. 18, 4:30-6:30 p.m., River Arts Community Art Center, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville.
If you’re concerned about local housing affordability challenges, the annual meeting is a great introduction to the partnership’s scope of work, and a chance to enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and live music.
RSVP by Monday, Sept. 11, at 802-888-5714 or email advancement can communications director Kerrie Lohr at kerrie@lamoillehousing.org.
Parking is available in the municipal parking lot across the street from River Arts, in the Union Bank parking lot on Portland Street, as well as street parking on Pleasant and Portland streets.
